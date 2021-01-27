State reports historic low dropout rates

GREAT FALLS- Recent reports show Montana's dropout rate has reached historic lows.
For the first time in over a decade, the statewide dropout rate has dropped below 2%, coming from 2.9% back in 2011.
“If we keep more kids engaged from middle school through high school then we'll have a successful completion or graduation rate at the end,” says Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.
The report also reports graduation rates have increased, last year hitting 86.63%.
Arntzen says working with colleges around the state has been a huge part of their success.
"We know that when students graduate from high school, historically it's been about 40% of those that do graduate go on to a college. So, we've been working with our partners in postsecondary to make sure there's a pathway for our graduates to be able to take the action, to get into a Montana University, whatever that may look like."
Although schools provide a variety of extracurricular activities and after school programs to keep students engaged, Arntzen says it's a bit easier for larger districts to take on this task.
"Because there is the propensity of more than one high school there or more than one junior high here is movement or choice between the schools in those larger cities to be able to have children being served differently."
The report also shows American Indian students have seen nearly a 1% decline from last year’s dropout numbers which has been a huge impact on these numbers.
OPI says they will continue to work with other private sector partners to help continue on this successful path.