Today we're following a statewide celebration for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines.
The Montana air national guard will do statewide flyovers as part of a nationwide air force event.
It will salute the heroes amid this pandemic, and everyone is being asked to show their support with hearts or Montana flags.
The 120th airlift wing will be flying two c-130 aircraft starting right here in Great Falls.
The flyover will start at 10:15 this morning and the medical center.
The 120th is asking you to share your photos or videos of support with the hashtag Montana salutes.
After the aircraft fly over Benefis, they will head west towards Shelby.
Later they'll split off with one covering the eastern part of the state and the other the western areas.