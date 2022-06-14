Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Westerly winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Eastern Teton and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow for elevations above 6000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of mostly 2 to 5 inches, with amounts up to 12 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could difficult, especially over Kings Hill Pass and Deep Creek Pass. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to snow-loaded trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those recreating in the backcountry should be prepared for cold and raw conditions. Consider moving to a lower elevations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&