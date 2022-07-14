GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are on the rise according to the CDC; as new data shows while cases may have decreased or stayed steady in the early parts of the pandemic, they resurged by the end of 2020.
While there are several reasons as to why there was a decline at the start of the pandemic, health officials say it can mainly be attributed to people not getting tested.
In Montana, cascade county consistently ranks as one of the top counties in the state for sexually transmitted diseases.
"At any point, we're competing for the #1 spot for STIs in Montana as far as our county goes. So, an educated public is a public that can help take care of itself and that's our biggest goal and have the reduction of STDs achieved through personal responsibility and personal safety," said Bowen Trystianson, deputy health officer at CCHD.
Education is such a vital tool for the public as they can understand what signs and symptoms of STDs look like.
Trystianson also stresses the importance of check ups as sometimes STDs can be asymptomatic.
For more information on cascade county numbers, click here.
