GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Sexually transmitted infections - a pandemic that has affected us much longer than the coronavirus.
The summer of love is underway as more adults across the state receive a second dose of the COVID vaccine and begin dating again.
2.5 million infections were reported in the U.S. in 2019 according to the CDC.
Cascade County has seen a steady increase of STI cases since 2017, and reports have shown chlamydia as the most commonly transmitted; however, syphilis is the fastest spreading.
Some STIs can be asymptomatic and go unnoticed until a screening, or what Deputy Health Officer Bowen Trystianson calls, a confidence check is performed.
“Nobody gives you an STD, giving it implies that you accepted it as a gift. It simply gets spread. You know, it is not something that someone does maliciously or purposefully, it is usually accidental, and oftentimes people don’t realize they are doing it. Which is something we like to try to address at the health department,” Trystianson said.
If you are ready to get back out and enjoy the modern summer of love, Trystianson said to always have a conversation with your partners about your current STI status.
If you don’t know your STI status you can call the City County Health Department, and ask to speak with a public health nurse to set up a confidence screening at (406) 454-6950.