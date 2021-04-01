GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Stephanie Erdmann has been selected as the new dean and CEO for Great Falls College MSU.
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian and Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced the appointment today.
“Dr. Erdmann brings more than 20 years of experience to the position with a dedication to student success and collaborating with business and industry to help advance local economies and better the lives of graduates with good jobs,” Cruzado said.
Erdmann currently serves as the vice president of academic affairs and Rice Lake Campus administrator for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, a position she has held since 2018. Erdmann first joined the college in 2015 as a divisional dean in the business program.
Prior to Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, she worked at the College of Menominee Nation, a tribal college on the Menominee Reservation, in Wisconsin, culminating in serving as dean of Letters and Sciences. She also taught as an adjunct instructor in business, management, and marketing at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay, Wisconsin on-and-off over the years since 2002.
"I am really looking forward to working with the remarkable faculty and staff at Great Falls College,” Erdmann said. “They are so dedicated to the students and to the Great Falls community. It is clear that Great Falls loves this college and I know working together we can take it to new heights.”
Erdmann holds a doctorate in business administration management from Northcentral University at San Diego, California; a master’s in administrative science-project management from the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay; and a bachelor’s in interpersonal communications management from the University of Montana.
Erdmann’s appointment will be brought before the Montana Board of Regents for approval at its regularly scheduled meeting in late May. She will begin her duties July 1. She succeeds Susan Wolff, who is retiring after leading the college since 2012.