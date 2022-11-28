Stockman Bank donates $10K to Alluvion Health Mobile Autism Unit

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Stockman Bank donated $10,000 to help cover the cost of the Alluvion Health Mobile Autism Unit, Alluvion Health announced Monday.
The Alluvion Health Mobile Autism Unit will offer autism therapeutic services to patients on the spectrum throughout North Central Montana, and it is the first of its kind in the state, a release from Alluvion Health said.
According to Alluvion Health's release North central Montana has very little access to early intervention therapeutic services for people on the spectrum--creating travel expenses, loss of income and other obstacles.
On average, families in North Central Montana spend $60,000 annually to cover costs for services people on the spectrum need, according to Alluvion Health's release.
The Alluvion Health Mobile Autism Unit is meant to make it easier on families and people on the spectrum to receive services.
"At Stockman, we support organizations that focus on improving the unique lifestyle we Montanans love so much," Adrian Doucette, the Stockman Bank North Central Montana market president, said in the release. "This project rose to the top, not only because the services the Mobile Autism Clinic will provide will fill a vital gap in care, but will also fundamentally improve the lives of families across the state."
At this time, the cost of Alluvion Health's mobile autism unit campaign is 20-percent covered.
Alluvion Health said in its release the goal is to have the mobile autism unit running by 2024.
"The Alluvion Health Foundation is committed to helping bring quality healthcare to everyone," Teresa Schreiner, the executive director of the Alluvion Health Foundation, said in the release. "The Mobile Autism Unit will fill a massive healthcare gap in our community. Stockman Bank's donation puts the Alluvion Health Foundation many steps closer to changing our community for the better by ensuring individuals on the spectrum across North Central Montana have access to the therapeutic services they need."
