GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Street sweeping is continuing for the week of April 17.
Residential streets in Great Falls are swept four times a year while collector and arterials are cleaned twenty-four times.
People are asked to remove their vehicles from the area from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm on the day their street is scheduled to be swept.
Monday April 17: (All Avenues) from 2nd Street South to 13th Street South from 3rd Avenue South to 9th Avenue South and 1st and 2nd Avenue South from 9th Street South to 13th Street South.
Tuesday April 18: (All Avenues) from 13th Street North to 27th Street North from 8th Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North.
Wednesday April 19: (All Streets) from 16th Street North through 27th Street North from Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North. Also 25th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North.
Thursday April 20: (All Streets) from 16th Street South to 26th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South. Also Streets and Avenues from 13th Street South to 18th Street South from Valeria Way to 8th Avenue South (Chowen Springs).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.