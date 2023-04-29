GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Street sweeping is continuing for the week of May 1.
Residential streets in Great Falls are swept four times a year while collector and arterials are cleaned twenty-four times.
People are asked to remove their vehicles from the area from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm on the day their street is scheduled to be swept.
Monday May 1: (All Avenues) from 26th Street South through 38th Street South from Central Avenue to 9th Avenue South
Tuesday May 2: (All Streets) from 27th Street South through 38th Street South from Central Avenue South to 10th Avenue South. Also Central Avenue from 38th Street to 46th Street.
Wednesday May 3: (All Streets and Avenues) from 38th Street South to 46th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South.
Thursday May 4: (All Streets and Avenues) from 38th Street North through 57th Street North from 10th Avenue North to 2nd Avenue North. Also Agri-Tech Park Addition.
