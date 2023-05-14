GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Street sweeping is continuing for the week of May 1.
Residential streets in Great Falls are swept four times a year while collector and arterials are cleaned twenty-four times.
People are asked to remove their vehicles from the area from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm on the day their street is scheduled to be swept.
Monday May 15: (All Streets and Avenues) from 23rd Street South to 25th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 21st Avenue South. Also All Streets and Avenues from 13th Street South to 20th Street South from 17th Avenue South to 29th Avenue South. Including Castle Pines.
Tuesday May 16: (All Streets and Avenues) from Upper River Road to 9th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 21st Avenue South. Also 21st Avenue South from 9th Street South to 13th Street South.
Wednesday May 17: (All Streets and Avenues) from Fox Farm Road to Treasure State Drive from Park Garden Road to Country Club Boulevard. Also Belview Palisade
Thursday May 18: (All Streets and Avenues) East of Fox Farm Road from Country Club Boulevard to Grizzly Drive. Also Market Place Drive and 14th Street Southwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.