Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for all counties in Montana, which is in effect until 9AM 5/21/2023 due to elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke This alert will be updated again at 9AM 5/21/2023. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Great Falls and Helena are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman, Broadus, Butte, Cut Bank, Dillon, Frenchtown, Hamilton, Lewistown, Libby, Missoula, Sidney, Thompson Falls, West Yellowstone are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us