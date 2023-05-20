GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Street sweeping is continuing for the week of May 1.
Residential streets in Great Falls are swept four times a year while collector and arterials are cleaned twenty-four times.
People are asked to remove their vehicles from the area from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm on the day their street is scheduled to be swept.
Monday May 22: (All Streets and Avenues) from Park Garden Road to Delea Drive from Flood Road to Fox Farm Road. Also West Hill Addition.
Tuesday May 23: (All Streets and Avenues) from Central Avenue West to 5th Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street Southwest to 14th Street Southwest. Also All Streets and Avenues from 6th Street Southwest to Bay Drive from Central Avenue West to 10th Avenue Southwest.
Wednesday May 24: (All Streets and Avenues) from Central Avenue West to 5th Avenue Southwest from 14th Street Southwest to 25th Street Southwest. Also Streets and Avenues from American Avenue to 10th Avenue Southwest from 6th Street Southwest to 14th Street Southwest.
Thursday May 25: (All Streets) from Central Ave West to Northwest Bypass from 4th Street Northwest to Watson Coulee Road including Stuckey Road. Also Streets and Avenues from 6th Street Northwest to11th Street Northwest from Northwest Bypass to Smelter Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.