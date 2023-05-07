GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Street sweeping is continuing for the week of May 1.
Residential streets in Great Falls are swept four times a year while collector and arterials are cleaned twenty-four times.
People are asked to remove their vehicles from the area from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm on the day their street is scheduled to be swept.
Monday May 8: (All Streets and Avenues) 46th Street South to 57th Street South from 1st Avenue South to 10th Avenue South. Also 57th Street South from 10th Avenue South to City Limits (Walmart)
Tuesday May 9: (All Streets and Avenues) 32nd Street South to 47th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 15th Avenue South. Also Streets and Avenues from 39th Street South to 41st Street South from 15th Avenue South to 20th Avenue South
Wednesday May 10: (All Streets and Avenues) from 15th Avenue South to Whispering Ridge from 32nd Street South to 38th street South. Also Streets and Avenues from 25th Street South to 32nd Street South from 10th Avenue South to 18th Avenue South
Thursday May 11: (All Streets and Avenues) 9th Street South to 20th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 17th Avenue S
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.