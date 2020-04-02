GREAT FALLS- A street sweeping schedule was sent out by the City of Great Falls for the week of April 6, 2020, through April 9, 2020.
People in the areas that will be swept are asked to remove their cars from the area from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on their scheduled day.
The street sweeping schedule is as follows:
On Monday, April 6 all streets from Park Drive North to 13th Street North from Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North. Also 9th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North.
On Tuesday, April 7 all avenues from Park Drive North through 13th Street North from 3rd Avenue North to River Drive North. Also 12th Avenue North from 15th Street North to River Drive North.
On Wednesday, April 8 all streets from River Drive South through 13th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South. Also 3rd Avenue South from 2nd Street South to River Drive South.
On Thursday, April 9 all avenues from 2nd Street South through 13th Street South from 1st Avenue South to 9th Avenue South.
The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather conditions.