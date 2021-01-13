Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph occurring. * WHERE...Judith Basin and Cascade. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected and are already occurring. Travel will be extremely difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust will reduce visibility in some areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most extreme winds will occur late this morning into the afternoon along and behind a powerful cold front. Outdoor activity is discouraged due to the increased risk of falling trees and flying debris. There is an elevated risk of rapidly spreading grass fires during the day Wednesday on the plains. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&