FORT BENTON, Mont.- Strong winds have swept across North/Central Montana since the early morning hours Wednesday.
Fort Benton Police sharing these imagines showing downed wind uprooted trees, branches scattered across roadways and yards, and tossed structures from strong wind gusts. They’re asking everyone to be careful when going outside.
According to their post, roofs have even been blown off of buildings.
Fort Benton Police say that Highway 87 is closed between Great Falls and Fort Benton, Montana Right Now receiving reports of thick dust and low visibility along the highway.
Drivers are urged to be careful if traveling along that route.
Viewer Corey Walker sent Montana Right Now this video of the winds in the area: