Strong winds could cause power outages and change the way you watch the inauguration
GREAT FALLS, Mont.- We're hours away from history as parts of North/Central Montana remain under a high wind warning, which may impact how you watch the inauguration. Right now you can prepare ahead of time to make sure you won't miss anything even if you lose power. 
 
Energy companies say it's best to charge up all of your mobile devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets as soon as possible to ensure they last through the early afternoon in case of an outage. A backup power bank would also help you plug and tune in to catch the first moments of this new presidency.  
 
The entire inauguration will be live streamed online, through various media apps, or you can listen through Amazon's Alexa and Echo but many coverage options rely on a signal, which could be disrupted during a wind storm. Jo Dee Black with NorthWestern Energy says the best thing you can do if power is knocked out is to call your company immediately to report an outage. 
 
"We use the weather forecast to proactively prepare our crew numbers and that includes our field staff but also the support staff and to have the equipment and supplies in place that are needed, and that way if there are outages we can respond and get people back in service as quickly as possible safely," said Black.
 
She says they're always prepared to battle the elements and will constantly update their online outage map to show the latest numbers in your area.

Tags

News For You