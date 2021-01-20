Strong winds could cause power outages and change the way you watch the inauguration

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are occurring. * WHERE...Judith Basin and Cascade. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this situation. && Moldan