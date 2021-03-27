...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO NOON MDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Hill, Cascade, Chouteau, Central and Southern Lewis
and Clark, Liberty, Blaine, Eastern Teton, Judith Basin,
Fergus and Meagher.
* WHEN...From noon Sunday to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow down limbs, trees, and power
lines. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is possible, especially in
areas that have not seen appreciable precipitation recently.
Areas that do see blowing dust should expect significant
reductions in visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113,
115, AND 117...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Chouteau and Fergus
Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National
Forest Areas.
* WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires in the grass and rangelands will be
difficult to contain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&
Moldan