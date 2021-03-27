GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Strong winds and milder weather on Sunday are causing fire concerns as parts of Central Montana are under a red flag warning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting milder weather mixed with strong winds on Sunday are resulting in critical fire weather conditions.

Forecasted conditions include temperatures near 70 degrees Fahrenheit, a relative humidity of less than 20 percent and winds from the west from 30 to 45 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Any spark, man-made or nature caused may cause new fire starts that could be difficult to contain NWS reports.

Saturday night into Monday NWS is reporting much colder air will move into the region and wet roads could freeze over for a short time Monday morning.

People can expect areas of snow with several inches in the mountains.

Snow squalls are also possible, that could result in areas of poor visibility and rapid snow accumulations.

