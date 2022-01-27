GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One person is injured due to a structure fire in Great Falls Thursday.
Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a Facebook the person was brought to the hospital.
The fire is blocking traffic on Fourteenth and Fifteenth streets at Second Avenue North. There is backed up traffic on First Avenue North.
Crews ask the public to keep out of the area at this time.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.