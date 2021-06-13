GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A structure was lost in a fire in the southwest part of Great Falls Sunday.

Malmstrom AFB Fire Department reports they responded with their water tender and a fire Officer command unit to support firefighting operations at the request of Gore Hill Fire Rescue.

Although the structure was lost, the main residence structure located in the same area was saved by the efforts of everyone involved.

Malmstrom said that since they and MANG Great Falls Airport Firefighters IAFF Local 3261, who was also on scene, use the same equipment and training standards that they do, it made switching water supply lines easier.

In addition, Malmstrom said since they also work closely with many of the volunteer departments including Gore Hill and Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department it resulted in a very smooth working environment.

“Thank you to all of the volunteers who responded, our off-duty firefighters who responded to work so we could back fill base resources and shout out to Col. Lisa Martinez, left, 341st Mission Support Group commander who stopped in after our crews got back to base,” Malmstrom wrote.