GREAT FALLS- Its homecoming time in the Treasure State and students are more than ready to show off some school spirit.
Since last school year was cut short, time and creativeness became two major players on if celebrations could happen at all.
One of the major changes came to the parade that will now be done in reverse, the floats will be set up at the fairgrounds and parade-goers will drive thru them keeping everyone safe during the celebration.
The next question was how do they do the royalty for homecoming week?
Well, the answer came down to one option, for seniors they will get to attend the assembly where the royalty is crowned but for everyone else it will be virtual.
“If we wanted the whole school to comply with the CDC guidelines, we would have had to have like 8 or 10 assemblies like, because of the capacity that the theater can hold. So we just thought it would be best to let seniors keep the tradition as much as they can but then underclassmen would have to do it a little differently,” said Alysa Curry, Student Body President at Great Falls High School.
For the football game at the end of the week, only the parents of the royalty will be allowed to be in the half-time celebration and players are being given 3 tickets each to hand out to family, making it a much smaller audience then we have seen in previous years.
CMR High Schooll will be following similar changes to their homecoming celebrations those kicking off next week.
