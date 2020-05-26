Students continue remote learning for summer courses

GREAT FALLS- As we get closer to reopening Montana, schools around the electric city are being extra careful preparing for summer courses.
All summer classes for high school students will remain online and students will continue to work with the online Odyssey program to learn more about subjects like science, math, and social studies.
GFPS says hard copy work packets will also be provided and dropped off to students if requested.
Although the county will allow gatherings up to fifty people come next week, Drew Uecker says he still wants to protect older staff who may be more vulnerable to this virus.
Uecker says, “We have a lot of our teachers that are probably in the high-risk category also. So that’s what we need to ensure, that we maintain everybody’s health and well being.”
Teachers will continue to work from their office and will try to limit in-person visits as much as they can. If any students need one-on-one assistance, Uecker says they will coordinate accordingly and still follow social distancing guidelines.