Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with the highest amounts over Kings Hill Pass and higher elevations of the Little Belt Mountains. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Those working or recreating outdoors should be prepared for wet and raw conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This advisory does not include the City of Great Falls. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&