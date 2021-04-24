Over 300 teams in Montana competed in the MT Economics Challenge and students from Great Falls High School came out victorious.
Students Jacob Murray, Steven Stewart and Branden Kessler "invested" in AMC Theatre in "The Stock Market Game."
Executive Director for MT Council on Economic Education, Dax Schieffer presented the certificates to the students along with D.A. Davidson representative Sean Sturges.
Each student received a cash award as well.
The Stock Market Game is a nine-week simulation in which students are given a hypothetical $100,000 to invest in the stock market.
Students must have at least five stocks and /or mutual funds at the end of the simulation, so research and diversification are crucial for success.
The Stock Market Game applies experiential learning using a simulated portfolio against the real stock exchange.
Students conduct research, apply strategy and even consider brand loyalty for their picks.