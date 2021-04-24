Students from Great Falls Highschool win MT Economics Challenge

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE BLACKFEET TRIBAL POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR ARDEN PEPION. ARDEN IS A 3 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE NEARLY 3 FEET TALL AND 31 POUNDS WITH BROWN EYES AND DARK BROWN HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PURPLE JACKET WITH A UNICORN DESIGN ON THE FRONT, A GRAY SWEATER, BLACK LEGGINGS, AND BLACK BOOTS. ARDEN WAS LAST SEEN AROUND 7 PM ON APRIL 22 IN THE SURROUNDING AREAS OF JOE SHOW EAST OF US 89 SOUTH ON THE BLACKFEET RESERVATION. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ARDEN PEPION, PLEASE CONTACT THE BLACKFEET TRIBAL POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6 8 4 5 8 7 1 0 OR CALL 9 1 1

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected Above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties, for elevations above 6000 feet. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&