Students gather to build teepees to honor Native American Week

GREAT FALLS- Native American Week is here and now schools across the Electric City are specially showing their gratitude.
Students got the chance to learn about what the teepee means to the Native American community, and also got a chance to do hands-on work and build their own.
As students built up their teepee, they learned about what each part symbolized.
The teepee is a common thing in the Native American community but Dugan Coburn, director of Indian education, says the teepee means different things to different tribes.
“For some tribes the teepee represents the eagle protecting them, for others it’s the buffalo. So different tribes having those stories, it’s nice to pass those along so that the kids can connect with their culture”, says Coburn.
The Native American community may not make up a large percentage of the population in Montana, but Coburn believes it’s still important to share their history with others.
“It's very important to exchange that with them so that everybody remembers that this was native land and we used everything that we had around us.”
Coburn says, more than anything, it’s important to teach young Native Americans about their culture early on.
3 students at CMR high school share their thoughts on what Native American Week means to them.
“It's pretty special because it makes you feel recognized for being Native American, especially around right now with all the human trafficking and stuff”, says Aryana Jorden.
“I enjoyed a lot because I feel like I’m being represented and I feel important and seen”, says Jazmyn Henderson.
“It means its proud to be of my culture, we get to celebrate it and we get to be as one”, says Aliya Yassin.
Coburn says they will have more presentations throughout the week and they’re also looking to start an Indian club that will be virtual.