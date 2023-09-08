GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every year Neighborworks Great Falls, the Great Falls Public School District, and the city team up to create more affordable housing opportunities for the community by doing the High School House.
The 2023/2024 school year is already underway and students from both Great Falls High and C.M.R are ready to break ground on the 46th high school house on September 14 at 1:00pm; this year, the build site is located on 1301 3rd Ave South.
When it comes to the house, Neighborworks Great Falls supplies the lot, arranges subcontractors, and finances the construction while also working with potential homebuyers to get them ready for homeownership as those who can buy the house need to be first time homeowners.
Then, high school students use real-world skills in an out of the classroom setting and become a construction worker; they must endure all Montana weather conditions and provide physical skilled labor to complete the home.
This high school house is coming at a time when housing costs in Montana are skyrocketing, with the average cost to buy a home in Great Falls is just over $303,000, which is up 4% since last year.
To learn more about the high school house, click here.
