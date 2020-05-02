VALLEY COUNTY - While many students across Montana continue learning from a distance through online classes and seminars, a local high school choir group is making the most of the situation by using digital platforms to spread joy during the often-stressful coronavirus pandemic.
While many go to video chatting programs like Zoom to study or work remotely throughout the pandemic, the service allows Glasgow High’s Swing Choir group to perform together while safely apart, in a time where social distancing has kept most at home.
“I really miss being with the kids,” said Luree Green Chappell, the swing choir’s director. “We’re really sad that we couldn’t keep performing together during these school closures.”
With singing festivals and end-of-school performances cancelled or postponed, Luree said singing over Zoom helps everyone keep in touch and their spirits up, while scratching that artistic itch.
“So we wanted to do something to keep the arts flourishing in our community,” she said.
Making those performances isn’t as easy as belting into a microphone though. Students from the group said it can take more than a few tries to nail the notes just right while listening to a musical guide.
“'Take On Me' took me five hours and 99 takes to record,” said
Sophomore McKenna Strommen. “We had some people at my house so there was constant noise in the background that I couldn’t have in video so I'd have to redo it, and [I would mess] up words, forgetting them. It’s a lot of work to get that recording done.”
Editing alone can take up dozens of hours for Luree, who juggles that on top of her regular work responsibilities as a teacher.
“The mix on [the music] takes forever. I spent about 40 hours on ‘Take On Me,’ so a full work week on one song,” she said.
Despite those challenges, their collective efforts shine through, as they strive to share some positivity through their videos.
“The arts is what keeps us happy and keeps us getting up in the morning and keeps us from getting depressed,” said Luree. “So it’s really important that artists, musicians, poets, dancers get out out there and help bring that joy to their communities.”
So far, the GHS Swing Choir has covers of ‘Take On Me’ and ‘In Virtute Tua’ and they have two more songs on the way. Depending on the situation though, they’re hoping to perform together in person at least one more time later this summer.