GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Four teams of students from one Great Falls school were selected as winners in the 2022 StudentCam documentary competition sponsored by C-SPAN.
The competition is divided into four divisions, with Montana being part of 14 states in the West division.
Students were given the prompt, “How does the federal government impact your life?”
Kimber Koteskey and Zoe Gliko, freshmen at Foothills Community Christian School, earned the West Division 1st Prize for their video, “American Rescue Plan: Economic Boost or Bust?”
A release from Foothills says they were one of four second prize winners in the nation.
You can watch their video online here, or when it airs on C-Span on Monday, April 18 at 4:50 am in Montana, and throughout the day.
Earning 3rd prize, was Samantha DeLange and Trinity Nicholson’s video, “The STOP Act: The Solution to Every Generations Downfall.”
The two students were among 35 nationwide videos earning 3rd prize.
You can watch their video here.
Among 97 Honorable Mention winners were Anna Bauer, Charlotte Maher and Victoria Matti’s video, “The Immigration and Nationality Act: Broken Opportunities”, which you can watch here, and Josh Beeler, Logan Gervais, and Philip Morrison’s video, “Homeland Security: Safety for All?” which you can watch here.
The students were all from Foothills Community Christian School, and four of the five entries from this year’s class were selected as winners.
“Our students have done such a good job in our program and we have high expectations for our videos each year,” said instructor Dustin Bauer. “The students did an excellent job of researching their topics and involving a variety of community and state leaders to provide perspective on these issues. We would like to thank all of our interviewees for their continuing support of our students and our program including Senator Daines, Senator Tester, Governor Gianforte, Mayor Bob Kelly, Commissioner Tryon, Representative Trebas, AG Knudsen, CBP Officer Peterson, Sheriff Slaughter and Ms. Marcia Lennick. We would also like to thank KJJC-TV and Roger Lonnquist for their community partnership support which has enabled us to improve our production capabilities.”
You can view a full list of winning schools and more information on the StudentCam website here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.