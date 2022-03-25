Students show skills at Home and Garden Show

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - High school students are showing off their carpentry skills this weekend at the Home and Garden Show in Great Falls.
Throughout the year, you'll find most of these career and technical education students are working on the high school house.
"Doors, stairs, and windows. You can tell if something is built well if all those things work," said Griffin Becker, a 12th grader at CMR High School.
But that's not their only project, they also work on an 8’x12’ shed for the Home and Garden Show.
"It feels good knowing that I was part of making something big and something even bigger and that there is going to be other people in the future who are going to be able to enjoy it and use it for hopefully a long time," Becker said.
We spoke with their teacher, who says the skills they learn go a long way.
"We do stand for quality and we want to show off that quality and teach these kids that the pride and satisfaction that comes from building something properly and doing things right and correctly,” said Pete Pace, the Carpentry Instructor for Great Falls Public Schools. “So, yeah, I'm very proud of these kids for what they do and how they respond to this type of program."
You can buy raffle tickets to actually win the shed on Sunday, and meet the students who worked this weekend as the Home And Garden Show is going on until 8 Friday, and then all day Saturday and Sunday.
