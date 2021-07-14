Submissions open for 38th Annual Christmas Stroll button artwork

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County artists can now submit proposed artwork for the 38th Annual Christmas Stroll button.
The theme for this year is "All is Merry and Bright," and all artwork must be submitted in a round format. Submissions will close on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.
When submitting your artwork, make sure to include your contact information on the back of the artwork and turn it in at the Downtown Association office, located at 318 Central Avenue, Great Falls.
Rules for artwork:
- Original artwork must be matted and ready to be framed.
- All artwork must be submitted in a round format, any other shape, such as a square or rectangle will be rejected.
- Artwork can be any practical size as it will be duplicated onto round, 3 ½ inch images, which will be wrapped onto 3 inch buttons so that the outer 1/4 inch of the image will wrap around the edge and not be visible.
- Your artwork may include “38th Annual Christmas Stroll 2021”, but it is not required, DGFA will superimpose that lettering onto your artwork.
- Please ensure that key imagery, any lettering, and your signature are far enough from the outer edge of the circle to appear on the face of the button.
- Artists may submit up to three design proposals.
Judging this year will be conducted in the same format as previous years, with judging by people's choice in two different formats.
- The Downtown Great Falls Association (DGFA) will post all eligible submissions on the Downtown Facebook page and record the number of positive reactions for each piece.
- The DGFA will post images of the artwork in three physical locations downtown where the public may cast their vote. Each person can only vote once.
The image with the most votes from Facebook and live voting will be featured on the the 2021 Christmas Stroll button.
The winning artist will receive $150 from DGFA and have their design printed on the Christmas Stroll buttons. According to a release, the original artwork will also be offered as a prize for the Christmas Stroll drawing.
Any submitted artwork not meeting the criteria will be disqualified.