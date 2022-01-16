GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In an attempt to get more substitutes in schools while staff is out sick, Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) Superintendent, Tom Moore announced they are increasing how much substitutes get paid per day.
At this time, GFPS is anticipating 6.5% of normal staff to be out on Tuesday, but they have enough substitutes available to reopen.
In the coming week, there will be 45 substitutes working across schools in Great Falls to fill classrooms.
“Whenever we get to a point where about 10% of our staff is out, that creates quite a hardship for us to be able to cover classrooms adequately,” Moore said. “So last week that was the situation.”
As the school district is struggling to get people to come in and work for them, GFPS is putting out incentives to bring people in.
Moore announced pay for substitutes will be going up $25 a day.
Classified or non-certified substitutes pay will be going up to $115 a day, and certified teachers will now be making $125 per day.
When students return on Tuesday, Moore said masks will be strongly recommended.
