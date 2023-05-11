GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Wednesday, the Great Falls Public Library Board of Trustees filed suit seeking the appointment of a Monitor for the Library Mill Levy Special Election on June 6.
The library says the suit asks a district court judge to appoint the Monitor to assist the Election Administrator and help avoid errors identified in the recent Great Falls school district election.
“We want the Election Administrator to succeed. Unfortunately, continuing errors in the election process have forced us into this position,” said Raph Graybill, legal counsel for the Great Falls Public Library Board of Trustees. “Our only objective is to ensure a fair, valid election under Montana law.”
This comes after the Election Administrator reportedly refused to voluntarily appointment of a Monitor.
You can read the Emergency Petition for Injunctive Relief petitioned by the board of trustees against Sandra Merchant here.
