GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Sun Prairie Village will be receiving a new overlay of asphalt due to road conditions.
Cascade County Public Works says work is expected to begin Thursday, March 18 and will last up to four weeks, weather permitting.
Sun Prairie Road, Washington, Vanburen, Truman and 2nd St. West and possibly more streets are expected to be impacted in the Sun Prairie Village phase of the work.
Cars will need to be parked off of the streets during the day, and people are being asked to be aware of work signs, detours, road closures and construction posted speed limits.
Construction is being done by United Materials, of Great Falls, and for more information, you can contact the Cascade County Public Works Department at 406-454-6920.