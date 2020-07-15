CASCADE Co., Mont. - Cascade County Public Works announced crews are repaving Sun Prairie Village beginning Monday, July 13.
The construction will happen on Second St. East, Delano Court, FilmoreGrant Dr, Harrison St, Jefferson, Kennedy, Lincoln Way, Madison Way, and Roosevelt, according to a release from Cascade County Public Works.
Cascade County Public Works says the construction is expected to last four weeks depending on weather, and they ask drivers to be aware of signs, detours, closures and construction speed limits.