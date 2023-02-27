The following is a press release from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office
SUN PRAIRIE, Mont. - On 2/16/2023, at approximately 0804 hours, CCSO Deputies, Emergency Services from Great Falls, and Volunteer EMS Units were dispatched to 100 Truman Avenue (Sun Prairie) for a reported injury crash involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
The female victim pedestrian, identified as Marjorie Thomas (86 YOA of Sun Prairie MT), was declared deceased.
The crash investigation is being conducted by the Montana Highway Patrol.
Cause of Death was determined to be Blunt Force Trauma, with a manner of death being accidental.
