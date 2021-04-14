Sun River Valley Public Schools lift mask mandate

SUN RIVER, Mont. - The Sun River Valley Public School Board lifted their mask mandate at a regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday night. Fort Shaw Elementary, Cascade Colony, and Simms High School are included in the mask mandate lift. Superintendent Dave Marzolf said social distancing and proper hygiene will still be encouraged to ensure school will remain operational.
According to Marzolf, students and staff are not required to wear their masks outside of school per Cascade County's lifted mask mandate, and he said this decision is a step in the right direction toward returning to a normal school setting. The Sun River School Board plans to continue working closely with the health department.