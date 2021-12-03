SUNBURST, Mont. - Tonight’s annual Sunburst Christmas Stroll will be held in the Sunburst Community Center.
The stroll will start at 5:00 pm and end at 8:00 pm.
Vendors will be at the event, selling food, meals, treats, gifts and other products. A local author, Vanessa Bucklin, will also be at the event selling and signing her book, “The Penultimate Step.”
In addition, raffles and a silent auction will be held featuring items donated by vendors and community members.
Hayrides will be offered during the event.
Music will be playing from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, with Ali Nau be on the guitar at 5:30 pm, Tara Robins and Megan Hout on ukulele at 6:00 pm and the Sunburst Elementary K-6 students and staff sing carols from 6:30 pm to 7:00 pm.
Following the music, Santa will be stopping by at 7:00 pm.