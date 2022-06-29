GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) encourages all Montanans and non-Veterans to consider Veterans and the impacts of fireworks on people with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) before they light a firework.
“The Fourth of July can be a difficult time for our nation’s heroes because fireworks create sights, sounds and smells that can activate flashbacks, nightmares, and anxiety,” said Montana VA’s Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health Services, Dr. Robert Connell.
The Montana VA says a conversation is the simplest way to start that awareness and support people with PTSD.
"I think it's important to all of us to make sure that we're really being conscientious of our soldiers and veterans who have gone to war and fought for this freedom that we're celebrating. So, we want to all as neighbors do whatever we can to make sure they can be as comfortable and enjoy these celebrations the same way that we're enjoying them," said Gretchen Linder, PTSD Clinical Team Program Coordinator for MTVAHCS.
Many veterans have come to expect fireworks are expected on the Fourth of July, but not at 2:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. on the days before and after July 4.
For Veterans who have PTSD, these tips and resources can help:
- Reach out to your loved ones and support systems. Let them know that you will need them to check in and be there for you.
- Veterans who receive their healthcare from MTVAHCS can call 406-447-6000 to speak with a counselor on coping mechanisms, anxiety, flashbacks, and any other mental health support.
- Veterans in crisis and those concerned about them can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) to talk with qualified responders or visit veteranscrisisline.net.
- Veterans experiencing PTSD can access a free app on their smartphones called PTSD Coach, which includes coping mechanisms for PTSD.
- Earplugs, headphones, and white noise machines can help block out the noise of fireworks.
- Consider heading out of town to quieter places or where fireworks are not allowed.
- More information and resources on PTSD is available at https://ptsd.va.gov.
