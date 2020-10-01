Washington, DC - Senator Steve Daines (R-Montana) spent his early morning hours in a one on one conversation with SCOTUS Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
From Second Amendment rights to maintaining coal and energy jobs in Montana, Daines and Judge Coney Barrett covered quite a bit of ground.
It was the first time these two met face to face, just a few weeks ahead of her confirmation hearings. If all goes well in the senator’s eyes, he says she’ll be a perfect fit for the supreme court and someone Montanans could stand behind.
"You are a kind of justice that Montanans will greatly respect and can relate to as a mother of seven children," Daines said to the judge.
President Trump’s nominee is a conservative who serves as a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. Her confirmation hearings are set to start Oct. 12.
Montana Right Now did reach out to Sen. Jon Tester’s office, and while he didn’t comment on what kind of justice Amy Coney Barrett will be, his office referred back to a statement from last week. In it, he states in part that senate members should, “...[give] the American people a voice in this selection by filling the vacancy when the next president is sworn in.”