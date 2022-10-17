GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Law enforcement in Central Montana is speaking out, after a response to vandalism Sunday night turned into a car-jacking and high-speed pursuit Monday afternoon, involving multiple agencies in multiple counties.
Following what authorities called a "violatile and lengthy" incident, they apprehended the suspect, 26-year-old Santana Ledeaux, but not before all schools in Great Falls were forced to shelter-in-place.
In a joint press conference held Monday evening, law enforcement revealed more about what transpired.
They say that it all began just before midnight Sunday night when the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a report of vandalism and then, a disturbance with shots fired.
Ledeaux eluded officers throughout the morning, eventually leaving their jurisdiction.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office became involved at about 1:30 Monday afternoon, when Ledeaux carjacked a vehicle off of Interstate 15 in Ulm, firing shots at the victm.
He then fled south to Cascade, carjacking another vehicle.
He traveled at a high rate of speed and, at times, in the northbound lane before getting off I-15 at Wolf Creek and heading toward Highways 287 and 200.
Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers deployed stop sticks in Sims, that impaled Ledeaux's vehicle which ended up in a ditch.
That's when officers were able to arrest him.
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter attributes the suspect's apprehension to the quick action of all agencies involved.
"This was the type of situation where we had a very determined suspect, who acted extremely recklessly," Sheriff Slaughter said. "And thank God for the team effort that we had, because had we not had the team effort that we had, we could have had seriously injuries."
At this time, Ledeaux has been charged with robbery, with additional charges pending.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will continue the investigation into this incident.
If anyone witnessed Ledeaux's behavior or was involved in the traffic incidents in Great Falls, you are asked to message GFPD on their Facebook page, including your full name and phone number.
Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 8:30 p.m.
According to a press release from the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), On Oct. 17, several agencies were involved in a volatile and lengthy incident that ran from Great Falls south into Lewis and Clark County, then back into Cascade County, where it ultimately terminated in Simms.
There are no reported injuries and one suspect has been taken into custody.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office and GFPD will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. to release further details.
Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m.
Multiple agencies were involved in a serious incident and pursuit of a vehicle, according to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD).
The situation was happening on the south and west side of Great Falls.
GFPD said the incident has come to an end and schools have resumed as normal after being put into a state of "shelter in place."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.