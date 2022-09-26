The following is a press release from the City of Great Falls Police Department:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Early this morning the School Resource Officer at Great Falls High School (GFHS), Detective Houston, was contacted by several students who were reporting a potential threat to the school. The suspect has been taken into custody.
At approximately 8:15am a person, later identified as a student, activated a school-wide fire alarm by pulling an alarm lever. While students and staff were evacuated to the grounds outside the school, an image was air-dropped to all occupants of the school. The image (attached) contained a photo of a sidewalk with the message, “Gonna shoot up the school today :))”.
The fire alarm was cleared and, while students and staff were traveling back to their classrooms, Houston was approached by several students who showed him the photo message. Houston requested additional officers, to increase security while he worked with GFHS staff to investigate the incident.
The suspect was quickly identified as a 14-year-old student. The student was removed from class and taken into custody. Houston determined the fire alarm and threat image are not related, they are separate incidents. He has further determined there is no additional threat; school has resumed the normal schedule.
Houston commends the students who acted quickly by reporting the incident right away. They showed an abundance of compassion and concern for the safety of fellow students’ and GFHS staff.
The response to this incident was a coordinated effort between Great Fall Public Schools and GFPD. While not all of these investigations may be resolved this quickly, school officials and the GFPD appreciate the public’s support and patience.
