GREAT FALLS- Law enforcement responded to a “potentially volatile” situation in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue Southwest Wednesday.
The Great Falls Police Department says after a four-hour standoff with a suicidal man, they were able to get him into custody without any harm to anyone involved.
“We are proud of the efforts of the GFPD negotiators and other officers on scene,” GFPD says.
Residents in the proximity of the incident are were asked to shelter in their homes, and those who needed to travel to or from the area were asked to alter their plans/route.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
INCIDENT IN PROGRESS - We are working a potentially volatile situation in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue Southwest. We have...Posted by Great Falls MT Police Department on Wednesday, September 16, 2020