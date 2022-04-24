DODSON, Mont. - A Special Response Team was called out early Sunday morning after a man had barricaded himself in a motor home.
Phillips County Dispatch received a call just before 1:00 am Sunday morning reporting a domestic disturbance where the victim was attacked by a man who was wielding a knife and threatening to kill her according to Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle.
Deputies with the Phillips County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence in Dodson and were advised the suspect had barricaded himself in a motor home on the property.
After he was notified, Sheriff Lytle says Valley County Sheriff, Tom Boyer was contacted, and the joint Valley County Sheriff’s Office/Glasgow Police Department Special Response Team was requested.
The aide of Fort Belknap Tribal Police was enlisted to secure the scene and area as well.
Sheriff Lytle says multiple attempts were made to make contact with the suspect, but they were unsuccessful.
Five members of the Special Response Team arrived with an armored vehicle, and eventually contact and negotiations were just getting started when the suspect, identified as Mikell Clenton Brogan, gave up and was taken into custody without further incident.
Brogan was arrested on suspicion of assault with a weapon and partner or family member assault.
Upon being arrested, Brogan complained of chest pains and was taken by ambulance to the Phillips County Hospital according to Sheriff Lytle.
