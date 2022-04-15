Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, highest at Kings Hill Pass. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Along the Little Belt Mountains in Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snow will be possible late Sunday morning into the afternoon with up to an additional 1 to 2 inches in the Little Belt Mountains. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&