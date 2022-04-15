CUT BANK, Mont. - A suspect is in custody after an incident in Cut Bank Friday.
The Cut Bank Police Department (CBPD) asked people to stay away from the 100 block of 5th Ave. NE during the incident.
The incident reportedly was gun-related, however, no shots were fired.
By 7:20 pm CBPD reported the suspect was in custody.
There are no ongoing threats to the community.
Article updated at 7:20 pm with new information from the Cut Bank Police Department.
