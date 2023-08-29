Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured items. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Meagher, southwestern Judith Basin, northeastern Gallatin and southeastern Cascade Counties through 1030 PM MDT... At 1000 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 26 miles southeast of Cascade to 8 miles north of White Sulphur Springs to 26 miles north of Clyde Park. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... White Sulphur Springs, Neihart, Newlan Creek Reservoir, Lennep, Monarch, Ringling, Sluice Boxes State Park, and Checkerboard. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall may lead to minor localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH