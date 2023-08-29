Great Falls, Mont. - The Blaine County Sheriff's Office received a threat toward the Dodson school, with no injuries or fatalities occurring, Tuesday, August 29.
The Blaine County Sheriff's Office reported to the Phillips County Sheriff's Office at approximately 12:47PM, and shortly after, the Superintendent from the Dodson school called 9-1-1, providing the same report.
The school was evacuated, and staff and students were moved to a safe location. No device was found in the building, and the suspect has been taken into custody.
Sheriff Jerry Lytle, various Phillips County Deputies, US Border Patrol Agents, a Glasgow Police Officer, and a Phillips County Fire Ambulance Service Personnel reported tp the incident, according to a release from the Office of the Sheriff of Phillips County posted on facebook.
"I want to thank the parents, staff, and students for cooperating during this crisis," Sheriff Lytle said. "A special thank you to Superintendent Gary Weitz who handled the situation very professionally and quickly."
Fort Belknap Tribal Police and the FBI are conducting the investigation, but there appears to be no more danger at this time.
