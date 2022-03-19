GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.
Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter tells KFBB that at 1:12 pm a Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a wanted person who had multiple warrants and was a person of interest in a fraud investigation.
While the suspect was talking to the Deputy, they reportedly pulled out a gun, and the Deputy shot the suspect.
Deputies and officers with the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) conducted CPR on the suspect until medical arrived and took over medical treatment.
The suspect later died at the hospital.
At this time the suspect’s name and the name of the Deputy are not being released.
There is no threat to the public.
GFPD is handling the investigation of the shooting, and Dick Brown from Petroleum County is the Coroner assigned to the death investigation.
The deputy will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, per standard procedure Sheriff Slaughter said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Detective Keith Perkins of the GFPD at 406-455-8520.
Previous coverage:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on 15th St. S and 7th Ave. S in Great Falls.
Tony Munkres with the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) tells KFBB that the officer involved was with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
The person shot is being treated by medical personnel.
At this time GFPD is not involved but is assisting in the investigation.
This is a developing story, please check back for more information.
