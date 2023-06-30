UPDATE AT 3:04 PM:
The suspect in a possibly “volatile” incident in Great Falls is in custody.
Great Falls police were at a home on the 2600 block of 6th Avenue South after a suspect reportedly had a dispute with a neighbor involving a weapon.
Police were calling for someone to come to the front door and mobile incident command and SWAT teams were on scene.
We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
Previous coverage
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are responding to a possible "volatile" incident in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue South in Great Falls Friday.
At this time there is a heavy police presence in the area of the incident.
The Great Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post residents near the area of Sixth Avenue South and 27th Street are asked to stay inside unless instructed by an officer at the scene.
Drivers should expect road closures.
GFPD said they will provide more information as it becomes available.
