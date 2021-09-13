UPDATE AT 11:47 AM:
Great Falls Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lt. Tony Munkres, identified Joseph Morin as the suspect involved in the “high risk” situation in Great Falls Monday morning.
According to Munkres, Joseph Morin has been charged with Burglary and Assault with a Weapon.
Law enforcement responded to the incident around 1:30 am Monday, following reports of an assault possibly involving a knife.
Morin was located in his apartment and a standoff followed that went on for several hours.
Police made a forceful entry into Morin’s apartment and he was taken into custody without serious injury.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several roads are closed due to a a high risk situation on the 700 block of Second Avenue South in Great Falls Monday.
The Great Falls Police Department wrote in a Facebook post asking the public to seek a different route.
This is a developing story.