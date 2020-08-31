Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOLLOWED BY A WIND SHIFT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY WILL CONTINUE ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA INTO THIS EVENING. AFTER A BRIEF PERIOD OF LIGHTER WINDS AND HUMIDITY RECOVERY OVERNIGHT, WINDS WILL SPREAD OVER THE AREA AGAIN LATE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY, WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY RETURNING DURING THE AFTERNOON. A WIND SHIFT TO THE NORTH IS ALSO LIKELY WITH THE PASSAGE OF A COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH THROUGH THIS EVENING. WEST WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH ON WEDNESDAY WILL SHIFT MORE SO OUT OF THE NORTH DURING THE AFTERNOON. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&