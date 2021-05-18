According to court documents, Trysten and some friends were hanging out at his home, 11 miles outside of Fairfield, and were drinking.

Trysten and his fiancé, Josie, were arranging sober rides for those who had been drinking and took the keys to vehicles.

Holcomb refused to get out of the drivers seat and Trysten called his dad for help.

Upon arrival, court documents say his dad heard a gunshot and his son crying for help.

He found Trysten shot in the neck in a field and tried to render aid, but his son died.

Holcomb pled not guilty to the charge, if convicted he could face life in prison.

To honor Trysten's memory, his family wants to create a scholarship at Augusta High School for students pursuing tech or trade school like Trysten.

Click here to donate.