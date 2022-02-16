Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton and Toole Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&

