UPDATE, MAR. 7, 23 AT 10:30 AM: The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is still investigating this homicide and say investigations like this take time.
UPDATE, FEB. 17 AT 4:01 PM:
The death of 40-year-old Michael Leealan Evans who was found deceased at the old Bar S in Great Falls has been determined to be a homicide.
At this time no arrests have been made.
Cascade County Undersheriff, Cory Reeves, says detectives are continuing to work the investigation.
Previous coverage:
The following is a press release from the Cascade County Sheriff:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On 2/14/22 at 1720 hours, Deputies responded to 8535 US HWY 89 (the old Bar S), just east of Great Falls, MT, for a report of a deceased male.
Upon further investigation, we discovered that the male is Michael Leealan Evans (40 years of Age), of Great Falls, MT.
Deputies are on scene investigating the incident. Michael’s death is considered suspicious and there will be an autopsy on Thursday in Missoula at the Montana State Crime lab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.